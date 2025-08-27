Patient Informational Minute with Cmdr. Sebastian Lara, MD, Pediatrics

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 22, 2025) An interview hosted by Capt. TaRail Vernon, commanding officer of Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC), featuring Cmdr. Sebastian Lara, MD, Pediatrics, stationed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, to discuss childhood vaccinations. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 04:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88218
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111262171.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:39
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
