A radio newscast informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents about a shooting match being conducted on base. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert J. Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 15:21
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88215
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111261005.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio News, by PO2 Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.