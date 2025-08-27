Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio News

    CUBA

    08.21.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Hicks 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio newscast informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents about a shooting match being conducted on base. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert J. Hicks)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 15:21
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88215
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111261005.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CU
