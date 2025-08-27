Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The LOGSTAT: Why Have We Not Won the War on Excess? Part 2

    The LOGSTAT: Why Have We Not Won the War on Excess? Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #18: CPT Garett Pyle continues the conversation with MAJ Jonathan Shackelford on Modernization Displacement and Repair Sites (MDRS), the Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E) programs, and how to navigate the processes with the excess equipment you have in your unit. Be sure to check out the first part of the conversation on Episode 17 “Why Have We Not Won the War on Excess? Part 1,” prior to diving into the second part of their conversation.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 12:07
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88210
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111260339.mp3
    Length: 00:21:53
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: Why Have We Not Won the War on Excess? Part 2, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download