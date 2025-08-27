The LOGSTAT: Why Have We Not Won the War on Excess? Part 2

Episode #18: CPT Garett Pyle continues the conversation with MAJ Jonathan Shackelford on Modernization Displacement and Repair Sites (MDRS), the Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E) programs, and how to navigate the processes with the excess equipment you have in your unit. Be sure to check out the first part of the conversation on Episode 17 “Why Have We Not Won the War on Excess? Part 1,” prior to diving into the second part of their conversation.