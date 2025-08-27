Wellness Room

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 28, 2025) Radio spot promotes the Wellness Room at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)