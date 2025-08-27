Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - European Union Entry/ Exit System and the Choice Theory

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    08.27.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the new European Union Entry/ Exit System with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, and the Choice Theory with Chap. (Maj.) Antoinette Stewart, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz deputy garrison chaplain, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    TAGS

    travel
    KMC
    EU
    chaplain

