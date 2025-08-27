This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the new European Union Entry/ Exit System with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, and the Choice Theory with Chap. (Maj.) Antoinette Stewart, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz deputy garrison chaplain, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 06:21
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88195
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111259345.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - European Union Entry/ Exit System and the Choice Theory, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.