In this News In One:
U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, alongside Polish service members, competed in the 13th annual Tiger Run, in Orzysz, Poland.
(U.S. Air Force audio by A1C Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 04:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88194
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111259335.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ORZYSZ, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th Annual Tiger Run - News In One Sept 1, 2025, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.