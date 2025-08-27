Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th Annual Tiger Run - News In One Sept 1, 2025

    ORZYSZ, POLAND

    08.28.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, alongside Polish service members, competed in the 13th annual Tiger Run, in Orzysz, Poland.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by A1C Olivia Marino)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 04:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88194
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111259335.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ORZYSZ, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th Annual Tiger Run - News In One Sept 1, 2025, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Europe
    Poland
    1st Armored Brigade Combaat Team
    Tiger Run
    AFN

