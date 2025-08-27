Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Rota Radio News: Wellness Wednesday

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Brown 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (August 27, 2025) Mr. Devin Evans, the health promotions coordinator at Naval Hospital Rota, came into AFN Rota to talk about mental health for Wellness Wednesday. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Radio News: Wellness Wednesday, by PO2 Ryan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

