250826-N-RO855-1002 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 26, 2025) - AFN Naples radio spot highlighting the Culture and Force Resilience Fair held onboard NSA Naples Capodichino to highlight suicide awareness and prevention. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 04:43
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88190
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111259284.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Culture and Force Resilience Fair, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.