Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Eat TF Trivia Night

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Eat TF Trivia Night

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.26.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    250826-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 26, 2025) AFN Naples radio spot highlighting Trivia Night hosted by USO Naples at the EAT TF restaurant onboard NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 04:44
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88188
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111259272.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Eat TF Trivia Night, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFN Naples
    Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download