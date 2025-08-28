Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: August 28, 2025

    INDONESIA

    08.26.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Admiral Samuel Paparo, the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, gives opening remarks during Super Garuda Shield 2025.

    TAGS

    SGS25
    Super Garuda Shield 2025

