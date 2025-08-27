250828-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion of an MWR Travel & Tours office apple picking trip taking place on September 13th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 00:33
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88176
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111258988.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sasebo Travel & Tours Apple Picking Trip PROMO, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.