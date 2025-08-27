250828-N-GG032-1002 Sasebo, Japan
A radio promotion for an MWR Travel & Tours day trip of Hirado City and Hirado Castle on Sunday, September 14th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
Date Taken:
08.27.2025
Date Posted:
08.27.2025 22:56
Category:
Recording
Audio ID:
88175
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111258909.mp3
Length:
00:00:15
Location:
SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
This work, ITT HIRADO CITY TOUR PROMO, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
