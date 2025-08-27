250827-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan
A radio PSA to DoD families regarding home safety practices to ensure children's safety around windows. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 21:55
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88174
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111258773.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PSA: Window Safety for DoD Families, by PO3 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.