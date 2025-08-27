Connected Through Change: Military Youth Stories

From moving to Italy from Japan to starting college in the U.S., these military-connected youth have navigated big transitions and found steady ground through their installation’s youth center that is affiliated with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Host Bruce Moody speaks with Military Youth of the Year finalists about how youth center mentors became lifelong anchors, how community helped them embrace new cultures and why “once a club kid, always a club kid” is more than just a motto.



They share how teen and youth centers — often the only constant amid frequent moves — offer a place where they are truly seen and supported. From building leadership skills to discovering passions like mental health advocacy, the youth center has given them the tools to thrive no matter where military life takes them.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/external/military-youth-of-the-year/ to learn about the resources and support available for military-connected teens.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



