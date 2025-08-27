Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connected Through Change: Military Youth Stories

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    From moving to Italy from Japan to starting college in the U.S., these military-connected youth have navigated big transitions and found steady ground through their installation’s youth center that is affiliated with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Host Bruce Moody speaks with Military Youth of the Year finalists about how youth center mentors became lifelong anchors, how community helped them embrace new cultures and why “once a club kid, always a club kid” is more than just a motto.

    They share how teen and youth centers — often the only constant amid frequent moves — offer a place where they are truly seen and supported. From building leadership skills to discovering passions like mental health advocacy, the youth center has given them the tools to thrive no matter where military life takes them.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/external/military-youth-of-the-year/ to learn about the resources and support available for military-connected teens.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

