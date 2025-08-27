A 15-second radio spot advertising the Quality of Life Survey that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Aug. 27, 2025, to Sept. 15, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 08:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88156
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111256436.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Quality of Life Survey, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.