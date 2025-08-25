Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - EU Travel Update

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - EU Travel Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.25.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    250825-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 25, 2025) AFN Naples radio spot highlighting the importance of traveling with relevant unexpired documents while traveling to a new country, and the usage of APACS. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 10:01
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88145
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111254137.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - EU Travel Update, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download