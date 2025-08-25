250822-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion of a Sasebo OAC hike to Mt. Kokuzo happening August 31, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|08.21.2025
|08.26.2025 01:29
|Recording
|88128
|00:00:15
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
This work, Outdoor Adventure Center Mt. Kokuzo Hike PROMO, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
