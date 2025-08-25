250822-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan
On August 15th, 2025 the Avenger-class Mine Countermeasures Ship, USS Warrior held a change of command ceremony; and on August 18th, 2025 the Nimitiz-class Aircraft Carrier USS George Washington arrived in Guam for a port visit, in support of Guam's importance to the US Navy. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 01:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88127
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111253136.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 22AUG25: USS Warrior Change of Command & USS George Washington Guam Visit, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.