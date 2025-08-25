Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 22AUG25: USS Warrior Change of Command & USS George Washington Guam Visit

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.21.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    250822-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    On August 15th, 2025 the Avenger-class Mine Countermeasures Ship, USS Warrior held a change of command ceremony; and on August 18th, 2025 the Nimitiz-class Aircraft Carrier USS George Washington arrived in Guam for a port visit, in support of Guam's importance to the US Navy. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 01:30
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Change of Command 2025
    guam
    CFAS
    7th Fleet

