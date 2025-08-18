Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Da Guards - Ep. 23 Let's meet CW5 Kiley Kuntz

    Da Guards - Ep. 23 Let's meet CW5 Kiley Kuntz

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Audio by Capt. Nathan Rivard  

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Let's meet Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kiley Kuntz!

    Kuntz is the command chief warrant officer for the North Dakota Army National Guard and is also the senior property book officer for the NDARNG. She began her career as a bridge crewmember with the 957th Engineer Company, based out of Bismarck, before joining the Warrant Officer Corps. Over the course of her career, she has deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan. During her deployment to Afghanistan, she managed the largest warehouse in the Army, facilitating the delivery of up to 5,000 items per day.

    Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 10:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88124
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111251364.mp3
    Length: 00:34:17
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

