Let's meet Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kiley Kuntz!
Kuntz is the command chief warrant officer for the North Dakota Army National Guard and is also the senior property book officer for the NDARNG. She began her career as a bridge crewmember with the 957th Engineer Company, based out of Bismarck, before joining the Warrant Officer Corps. Over the course of her career, she has deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan. During her deployment to Afghanistan, she managed the largest warehouse in the Army, facilitating the delivery of up to 5,000 items per day.
Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 10:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88124
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111251364.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:17
|Location:
|BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Da Guards - Ep. 23 Let's meet CW5 Kiley Kuntz, by CPT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.