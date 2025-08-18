Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Supporting Military Spouse Business Goals

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Entrepreneurship offers military spouses a flexible and portable career path to follow wherever military life takes them. Learn how the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program supports both aspiring and seasoned small-business owners.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with SECO Career Coach Rhonda McCall about the program’s entrepreneurship career coaching package. Coaches offer personalized support to spouses whether they’re just starting out or transitioning their business after a move. McCall discusses business planning, finding financial support, licensing reimbursement, overcoming barriers and more.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
