Military OneSource Podcast — Supporting Military Spouse Business Goals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88123" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Entrepreneurship offers military spouses a flexible and portable career path to follow wherever military life takes them. Learn how the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program supports both aspiring and seasoned small-business owners.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with SECO Career Coach Rhonda McCall about the program’s entrepreneurship career coaching package. Coaches offer personalized support to spouses whether they’re just starting out or transitioning their business after a move. McCall discusses business planning, finding financial support, licensing reimbursement, overcoming barriers and more.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.