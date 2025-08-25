250825-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 25, 2025) Radio news highlighting the growing U.S.-Saudi Arabia partnership through Saudi Arabia's admission into the National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program and a former student who returned to Livorno Elementary School. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 10:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88122
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111250997.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Saudi Arabia Joins National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program and Old Students Visits Livorno Elementary School, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.