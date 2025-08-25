Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Saudi Arabia Joins National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program and Old Students Visits Livorno Elementary School

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.25.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250825-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 25, 2025) Radio news highlighting the growing U.S.-Saudi Arabia partnership through Saudi Arabia's admission into the National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program and a former student who returned to Livorno Elementary School. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program
    Livorno Elementary Middle School
    Saudi Arabia
    NSA Naples
    U.S.-Saudi Arabia

