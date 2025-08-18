NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 25, 2025) Radio spot promotes 70's Disco Night offered at the 568 Lounge. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 05:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88120
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111250926.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 70's Disco Night, by SN Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.