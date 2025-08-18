Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legends Among Us - Fire From Above

    Legends Among Us - Fire From Above

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    SFC Anthony Bouma, SFC Chris McKoy, and MAJ Clayton Ivey break down fires within 3d CR and how they seamlessly integrate their warfighting function into the greater mission of the Regiment. They also share opinions and insights about potential combat in a future near-peer environment. (Recorded on 13 August 2025.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 12:27
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88118
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111249562.mp3
    Length: 00:41:53
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legends Among Us - Fire From Above, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    steel squadron
    3d Cav. Regt.
    3CR 3Rd Cavalry Regiment 1CD 1st cavalry Division III Armored Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download