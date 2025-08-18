Legends Among Us - Fire From Above

SFC Anthony Bouma, SFC Chris McKoy, and MAJ Clayton Ivey break down fires within 3d CR and how they seamlessly integrate their warfighting function into the greater mission of the Regiment. They also share opinions and insights about potential combat in a future near-peer environment. (Recorded on 13 August 2025.)