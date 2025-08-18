Inside the Castle - Ep. 165 - "Stone by Stone" Series - Dr. Robert L. Miller - Mississippi River Commission

Welcome to the first installment of “Stone by Stone,” a new "Inside the Castle" podcast series that is bite size in scope, providing listeners with a shorter, focused update on critical U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-related issues impacting our nation.



Listen as we delve into the critical issues facing the Mississippi River with Dr. Robert L. Miller, following the conclusion of the Mississippi River Commission’s annual low-water inspection trip. The MRC, a vital part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, works to maintain and improve the Mississippi River system for navigation, commerce, and environmental stewardship. Dr. Miller, a distinguished member of the MRC with a background in civil engineering and extensive experience in water resource management, recently completed the journey down the river, assessing conditions and engaging with stakeholders as historically low water levels continue to impact navigation, commerce, and communities along the river system.



This annual inspection trip is a cornerstone of the MRC’s mission to gather firsthand information and address concerns from local communities. In this insightful interview, Dr. Miller discusses the MRC’s observations and ongoing efforts to maintain a navigable river for vital economic activity. He shares insights gleaned from his decades of experience, including his previous roles with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Louisiana State Legislature. We’ll explore the impacts on barge traffic, the national supply chain, and the long-term strategies being considered to ensure the Mississippi River remains a crucial artery for the nation.