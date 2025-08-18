Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 165 - "Stone by Stone" Series - Dr. Robert L. Miller - Mississippi River Commission

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 165 - "Stone by Stone" Series - Dr. Robert L. Miller - Mississippi River Commission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MORGAN CITY, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Audio by Marie Kopka 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Welcome to the first installment of “Stone by Stone,” a new "Inside the Castle" podcast series that is bite size in scope, providing listeners with a shorter, focused update on critical U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-related issues impacting our nation.

    Listen as we delve into the critical issues facing the Mississippi River with Dr. Robert L. Miller, following the conclusion of the Mississippi River Commission’s annual low-water inspection trip. The MRC, a vital part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, works to maintain and improve the Mississippi River system for navigation, commerce, and environmental stewardship. Dr. Miller, a distinguished member of the MRC with a background in civil engineering and extensive experience in water resource management, recently completed the journey down the river, assessing conditions and engaging with stakeholders as historically low water levels continue to impact navigation, commerce, and communities along the river system.

    This annual inspection trip is a cornerstone of the MRC’s mission to gather firsthand information and address concerns from local communities. In this insightful interview, Dr. Miller discusses the MRC’s observations and ongoing efforts to maintain a navigable river for vital economic activity. He shares insights gleaned from his decades of experience, including his previous roles with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Louisiana State Legislature. We’ll explore the impacts on barge traffic, the national supply chain, and the long-term strategies being considered to ensure the Mississippi River remains a crucial artery for the nation.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 21:52
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88116
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111249293.mp3
    Length: 00:15:53
    Location: MORGAN CITY, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 165 - "Stone by Stone" Series - Dr. Robert L. Miller - Mississippi River Commission, by Marie Kopka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    Mississippi River Commission
    Stone by Stone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download