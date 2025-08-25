Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250820 NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    GREECE

    08.19.2025

    Audio by Seaman Seth Florez 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 20, 2025) Navy Seaman Seth A. Florez reports on the Naval Support Activity Souda Bay command DEOCS survey along with base CMC Jans Valdespou encouraging NSA Souda Bay sailors to take part on Aug. 20, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Seth A. Florez)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 01:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88113
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111247752.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250820 NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by SN Seth Florez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    DEOCS Survey
    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

