    KMC Update - Social Media Safety and Exchange Food for Students

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    08.21.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on social media safety with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, and the Exchange providing healthy food to students across Europe with Master Sgt. Caleb Barrieau, Exchange chief of public affairs, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 22, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    social media
    OPSEC
    KMC
    students
    safety

