Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility Ceremony - News In One August 22, 2025

    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility Ceremony - News In One August 22, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.20.2025

    Audio by Airman Alexandra Dale 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In This News In One:

    The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, or AAMDC, held a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the Armstrong Club in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Alexandra Dale)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 04:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88085
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111247208.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility Ceremony - News In One August 22, 2025, by Amn Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of responsibility ceremony
    10th AAMDC
    News in One
    AFN
    Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley
    Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download