Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: Aug 11, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: Aug 11, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.10.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan, U.S. Air Force Airmen from Kadena Air Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, alongside Marine Corps Air Station Futenma Marines, recently completed a joint Agile Combat Employment training event at Okuma Recreation Facility; In Korea, the small unmanned aerial systems team assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron sharpened their skills and fully integrated with fireteams during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3; and also in Japan, U.S. Air Force Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel conducted bilateral operations during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 00:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88081
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111246909.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Aug 11, 2025, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download