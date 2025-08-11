Pacific Pulse: Aug 11, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan, U.S. Air Force Airmen from Kadena Air Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, alongside Marine Corps Air Station Futenma Marines, recently completed a joint Agile Combat Employment training event at Okuma Recreation Facility; In Korea, the small unmanned aerial systems team assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron sharpened their skills and fully integrated with fireteams during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3; and also in Japan, U.S. Air Force Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel conducted bilateral operations during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base.
