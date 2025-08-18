Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Education Center

    AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Education Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    AFN Humphreys

    A 30-second spot about the Camp Humphreys Education Center and the services they provide. Military members are encouraged to continue their education through tuition assistance provided to every military member. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 23:53
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88076
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111246575.mp3
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Education Center, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    One team one fight
    Korea
    Caring for Airmen & Families

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download