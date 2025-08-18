Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: Why Have We Not Won the War on Excess? Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #17: CPT Garett Pyle meets with MAJ Jonathan Shackelford, who recently served as a theater logistics planner in the SPO shop as the MDRS and R2E lead for the Army Sustainment Command, as they tackle the age-old question, “what do we do with all this property excess and why have we not won the war on excess?” Their conservation highlights how the Army has utilized Modernization Displacement and Repair Sites (MDRS) and the Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E) programs to help solve these issues and the challenges that have been faced. Check out the episode to see how we navigate and overcome these obstacles. This episode serves as the first part of the two-part series.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 15:52
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:30:48
