A 30-second Spot on the Paws and Tales: Reading to Dogs program that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Aug. 21, 2025, to Aug. 21, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 09:59
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88070
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111245010.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Paws and Tales: Reading to Dogs, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.