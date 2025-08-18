Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - ACS Job Fair

    Radio Spot - ACS Job Fair

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    08.20.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot on the Army Community Service Job Fair that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Aug. 21, 2025, to Sept. 25, 2025, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 04:56
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88059
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111244635.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - ACS Job Fair, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    employment
    ACS
    job fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download