250821-N-GG032-1002 Sasebo, Japan
A radio promotion for a Miso making trip with Travel and tours on September 1st. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 20:39
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88058
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111244533.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MISO MAKING PROMO, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.