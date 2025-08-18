NEWSCAST 21AUG25: USS Rushmore Homecoming & NBU-7 Change of Command

210825-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan

Tina Habibullah the ombudsman for the USS Rushmore talks about the homecoming event and CDR Michael Deloach gives a speech during the Naval Beach Unit 7 change of command ceremony. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)