    NEWSCAST 21AUG25: USS Rushmore Homecoming & NBU-7 Change of Command

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.20.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    210825-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    Tina Habibullah the ombudsman for the USS Rushmore talks about the homecoming event and CDR Michael Deloach gives a speech during the Naval Beach Unit 7 change of command ceremony. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 20:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88057
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111244532.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
