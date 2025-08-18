North Korea has turned Russia’s war in Ukraine into a historic opportunity, supplying troops and weapons in exchange for billions in hard currency and strategic clout. In Episode 51 of Dialogue, Dr. Victor Cha unpacks Pyongyang’s wartime windfall, China’s diminished leverage, and the policy dilemmas now confronting Washington and its allies.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 15:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88053
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111243131.mp3
|Length:
|01:03:37
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dialogue Episode 51 – North Korea's Wartime Windfall, with Dr. Victor Cha, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.