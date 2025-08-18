Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dialogue Episode 51 – North Korea's Wartime Windfall, with Dr. Victor Cha

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    North Korea has turned Russia’s war in Ukraine into a historic opportunity, supplying troops and weapons in exchange for billions in hard currency and strategic clout. In Episode 51 of Dialogue, Dr. Victor Cha unpacks Pyongyang’s wartime windfall, China’s diminished leverage, and the policy dilemmas now confronting Washington and its allies.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 15:01
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 01:03:37
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    TAGS

    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Democratic People's Republic of Korea (Korea
    Russia-Ukraine war
    Russian Federation (Russia)
    Indo Pacific Command

