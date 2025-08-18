Dialogue Episode 51 – North Korea's Wartime Windfall, with Dr. Victor Cha

North Korea has turned Russia’s war in Ukraine into a historic opportunity, supplying troops and weapons in exchange for billions in hard currency and strategic clout. In Episode 51 of Dialogue, Dr. Victor Cha unpacks Pyongyang’s wartime windfall, China’s diminished leverage, and the policy dilemmas now confronting Washington and its allies.