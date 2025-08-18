Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 57: United States v. Brinkman-Coronel (C.A.A.F. 2025)

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, we discuss the issue of recusal of the Military Judge for Appearance of Bias based on his prior role as the Special Victim Prosecutor in the same jurisdiction and during the timeframe of the alleged offenses. We further discuss the applicability of the Fourth Amendment in the context of apparent authority from third-party consent. We additionally say goodbye and thank you to MAJ ReAnne Wentz on her last podcast and welcome Jack Bracher, a summer intern at TJAGLCS.

    Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 08:31
    Length: 00:22:55
    Location: US
