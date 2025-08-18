Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Full STEAM Ahead Makerspace

    Radio Spot - Full STEAM Ahead Makerspace

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.19.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot advertising the Full STEAM Ahead Makerspace that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Aug. 20, 2025, to Aug. 20, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 04:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88034
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111242028.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Full STEAM Ahead Makerspace, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KMC
    back-to-school
    school-age
    STEAM Curriculum
    Landstuhl Library

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download