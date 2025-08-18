In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Jason Hull, MWR Marketing Director, and James Mitchell, MWR Operations Specialist, share details about the 3rd annual Patriot Day Run. They give updates on race day activities, packet pick up options and this year's post race party. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 10:37
