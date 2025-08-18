In This News In One:
U.S. Air Force bomber aircrews from the 345th Bomb Squadron conducted a series of ally-led, complex airspace missions as part of Bomber Task Force Europe at Orland Air Station, Norway.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Alexandra Dale)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 03:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NO
This work, U.S. Air Force Bomber Aircrews conduct complex airspace missions during BTF - News In One August 20, 2025, by Amn Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS
