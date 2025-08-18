Easy Nutrition Tips for Military Life

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be hard. In this episode, you’ll hear simple, practical ways to make meals better for you and your family. Whether you’re cooking for one or feeding a crowd, you’ll learn how to plan meals, shop smarter and build habits that stick.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with Capt. Frances White, a registered dietitian with the U.S. Army Medical Department, about how to take the stress out of healthy eating and make good nutrition part of everyday life.
