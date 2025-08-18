Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Easy Nutrition Tips for Military Life

    Easy Nutrition Tips for Military Life

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Eating healthy doesn’t have to be hard. In this episode, you’ll hear simple, practical ways to make meals better for you and your family. Whether you’re cooking for one or feeding a crowd, you’ll learn how to plan meals, shop smarter and build habits that stick.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Capt. Frances White, a registered dietitian with the U.S. Army Medical Department, about how to take the stress out of healthy eating and make good nutrition part of everyday life.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/fitness-nutrition/ to learn about nutrition and fitness resources and support available to service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 11:24
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88015
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111237254.mp3
    Length: 00:17:09
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

