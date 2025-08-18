Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: August 18, 2025

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.17.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Hawaii, USINDOPACOM Commander, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo hosted senior Joint Force leaders on Camp H.M. Smith, in the Republic of Korea, Airman from the 51st Maintenance Squadron, Osan Air Base demilitarized an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft on Camp Humphreys, and on August 15th, the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldier program, or KATUSA, celebrated its 75th anniversary.

    USAG Humphreys
    KATUSA
    INDOPACOM
    Hawaii
    Republic of Korea
    Osan Air Base

