Pacific Pulse: August 18, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88009" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: In Hawaii, USINDOPACOM Commander, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo hosted senior Joint Force leaders on Camp H.M. Smith, in the Republic of Korea, Airman from the 51st Maintenance Squadron, Osan Air Base demilitarized an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft on Camp Humphreys, and on August 15th, the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldier program, or KATUSA, celebrated its 75th anniversary.