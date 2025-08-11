The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for August 18, 2025. The segment covered some of the services provided by the base legal office, with a focus on power of attorney services.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 08:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87997
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111233004.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Artist
|A1C Ryan Bratton
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 250818, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.