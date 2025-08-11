Spangdahlem Radio News 250815

The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for August 15, 2025. The segment covered a cargo reception conducted by the 52nd Fighter Wing in conjunction with the 726th Air Mobility Squadron following a deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 08:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87996
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111233000.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Artist
|A1C Ryan Bratton
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
