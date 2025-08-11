Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem Radio News 270812

    Spangdahlem Radio News 270812

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.10.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for August 12, 2025. The segment relayed the latest updates from the 52nd Operations Group.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 08:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87992
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111232967.mp3
    Length: 00:01:22
    Artist A1C Ryan Bratton
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 270812, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    52nd Operations Group
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download