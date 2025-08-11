Why Not Plan For Retirement?
A podcast episode about retirement recorded at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 15, 2025. The guests their retirement plans and how to successfully plan for retirement. (U.S. Air Force podcast by Airman 1st Class Vincent Padilla)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 20:40
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87984
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111231270.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:09
|Location:
|US
This work, The Why Not? Podcast, by A1C Vincent Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.