Why Not Buy A House?
A podcast episode about buying a house recorded at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 15, 2025. The guests discuss the VA home loan and the planning required to buy a home in the military. (U.S. Air Force podcast by Airman 1st Class Vincent Padilla)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 20:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87983
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111231265.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:36
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Why Not? Podcast, by A1C Vincent Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
