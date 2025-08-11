The Why Not? Podcast

Why Not Talk About First Sergeants?

A podcast episode about first sergeants recorded at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, January 15, 2025. The guests discuss the support a first sergeant can provide to an airman, as well as the process of becoming a first sergeant. (U.S. Air Force podcast by Airman 1st Class Vincent Padilla)