The Why Not? Podcast

Why Not Talk About First Sergeants?
A podcast episode about first sergeants recorded at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, January 15, 2025. The guests discuss the support a first sergeant can provide to an airman, as well as the process of becoming a first sergeant. (U.S. Air Force podcast by Airman 1st Class Vincent Padilla)
