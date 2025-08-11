Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Why Not? Podcast

    The Why Not? Podcast

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Vincent Padilla 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Why Not Talk About First Sergeants?
    A podcast episode about first sergeants recorded at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, January 15, 2025. The guests discuss the support a first sergeant can provide to an airman, as well as the process of becoming a first sergeant. (U.S. Air Force podcast by Airman 1st Class Vincent Padilla)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 20:40
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US
