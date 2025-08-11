Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: Sustainment Pre-Command Course

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #16: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Misha Dantzler, the Director for the Sustainment Pre-Command Course, to discuss this course that is offered at the Army Sustainment University on Ft. Lee, VA for all LTCs, COLs, and CSMs that are taking battalion or brigade level command and responsibility. The discussion highlights all the networking opportunities and what to expect from the course, how to attend the course, and why the course is so important for sustainment leaders going into higher command to attend.

    Check out the ASU website for upcoming class dates https://asu.army.mil/officers/courses/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 10:49
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:31:47
