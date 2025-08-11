The LOGSTAT: Sustainment Pre-Command Course

Episode #16: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Misha Dantzler, the Director for the Sustainment Pre-Command Course, to discuss this course that is offered at the Army Sustainment University on Ft. Lee, VA for all LTCs, COLs, and CSMs that are taking battalion or brigade level command and responsibility. The discussion highlights all the networking opportunities and what to expect from the course, how to attend the course, and why the course is so important for sustainment leaders going into higher command to attend.



Check out the ASU website for upcoming class dates https://asu.army.mil/officers/courses/