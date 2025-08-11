Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News- U.S. Army Chaplain Corps 250th Anniversary And USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Offload

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.12.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250813-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (August 13, 2025) Radio news highlighting the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps 250th Anniversary community fair at U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)'s munition offload in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- U.S. Army Chaplain Corps 250th Anniversary And USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Offload, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    munition
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps
    USAG Rhineland-Pfalz
    250th Anniversary
    USS Harry S Truman (CVN 75)
    NSA Naples

