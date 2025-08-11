U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Robert LeCompte, Chaplain aboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bays talks about weekly leadership topics on Aug. 13, 2025, aboard NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 05:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87955
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111230267.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:28
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 130825-CHAPS, by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.